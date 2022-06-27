Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Grin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $47,980.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,870.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.14 or 0.05764794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00027639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00079412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00582987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00535230 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

