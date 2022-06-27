Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $147.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of PAC opened at $146.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

