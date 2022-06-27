Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

