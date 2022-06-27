GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.
GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.