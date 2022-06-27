GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 57,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

