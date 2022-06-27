Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Gulden (NLG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $4.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00027784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00267744 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002317 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.