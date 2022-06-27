H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE FUL opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.60. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

