Hakka.Finance Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $715,092.61 and approximately $2,819.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hakka.Finance

HAKKA is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

