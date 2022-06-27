Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000

Hamster (HAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $61,432.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015094 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.