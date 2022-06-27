Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($205.26) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

HNR1 stock opened at €136.85 ($144.05) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a one year high of €116.37 ($122.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €155.45.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

