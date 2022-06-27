Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 31490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Get Harvest One Cannabis alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.