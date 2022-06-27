Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Lynda Shillaw Acquires 19,622 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 19,622 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.66 ($36,773.22).

Shares of HWG stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 152.50 ($1.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.02. The company has a market capitalization of £492.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.30 ($2.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

