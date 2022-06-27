Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $0.56

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $15.81 million and $116,472.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.21 or 0.05703974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00028753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00268789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00599304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00079622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00538917 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,334,102 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

