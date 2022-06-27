HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,474. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $144.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.