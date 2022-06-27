HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,137 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $77.02. 7,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,430. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

