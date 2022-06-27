HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after buying an additional 1,276,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after buying an additional 947,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $41.91. 1,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

