HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $57.77.

