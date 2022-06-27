HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $214.35. 11,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,456. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

