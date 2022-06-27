HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

STIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.94. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15.

