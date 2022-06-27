HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

