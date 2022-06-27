HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,960,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 274,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 421,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 241,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 229,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,628. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

