HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

MGC traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.38. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $170.00.

