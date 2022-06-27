Head to Head Contrast: Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and Bit Origin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Chemical $35.42 billion 0.23 $1.58 billion $5.12 5.26 Bit Origin $80.50 million 0.47 -$45.61 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Chemical and Bit Origin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Chemical 4.45% 10.25% 3.25% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitsubishi Chemical beats Bit Origin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods. Its health care products comprise pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical formulation materials and related products, drug discovery solutions, diagnostic reagents and instruments, health apparatus and instruments for medical use, medical support, nursing care and health support, and clinical examination and service. The company also offers industrial materials, such as basic chemicals, carbon materials, synthetic resins, and industrial gases; and engineering, information systems, analysis and inspection, packaging and logistics, and survey, consulting, and other services. In addition, it manufactures and markets plastic films, house and building materials, infrastructure materials, food and pharmaceutical ingredients, electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, thermoplastic compounds and functional polyolefin, polyester films, coke, polyethylene, polypropylene, and stainless steel thermoses. Further, the company is involved in the environmental and recycling-related activities, as well as provides warehousing and semiconductor-related services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Bit Origin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Limited in April 2022. Bit Origin Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

