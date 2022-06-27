Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

GLW traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 162,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,363. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

