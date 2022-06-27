Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Plug Power accounts for 5.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Plug Power worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,724,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.