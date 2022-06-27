Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 506,300 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,770,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 506,300 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals accounts for approximately 9.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $29,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,291. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

