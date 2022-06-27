HEROcoin Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $941,891.29 and $69,306.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

