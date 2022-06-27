Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 306 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

