Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $306,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

COF traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,921. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.