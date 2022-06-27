Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. 55,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.