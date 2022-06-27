Hollencrest Capital Management Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.72. 18,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $393.13 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

