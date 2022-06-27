Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,415 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 197,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,106. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

