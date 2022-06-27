Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 896 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

PM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

