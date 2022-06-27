Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,433 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 111,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,266. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.