Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Comerica were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,828. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

