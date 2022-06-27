Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.00 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

