Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of HMC opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.