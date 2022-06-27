Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 148,340 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.