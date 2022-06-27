Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

