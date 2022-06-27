Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Christopher J. Policinski Sells 2,110 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.33. 11,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,133. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 189,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 223,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

