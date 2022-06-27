Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 29th

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of Hoshizaki stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $64.00.
Hoshizaki Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.