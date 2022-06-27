Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,276. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.