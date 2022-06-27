Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 34,921 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after buying an additional 131,321 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. 112,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,587. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

