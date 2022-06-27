Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $422.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,947. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.04 and its 200-day moving average is $413.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

