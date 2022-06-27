Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.49. 32,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.