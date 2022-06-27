Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 6.3% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98,853 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.56. 162,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

