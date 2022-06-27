Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.15. 38,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,561. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.