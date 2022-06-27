Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 484,988 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

