Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.11. 2,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,715. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

