Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 3,725 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.38. 848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,890. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

