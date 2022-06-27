Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $46.13. 451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,408. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

