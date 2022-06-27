Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

HHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.93. 466,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.